Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Sept. 5, 2023, 7:18 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in north from its normal position in west or close to Nepal and low pressure is building in North-east Bangladesh, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the country.

