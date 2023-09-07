Weather Forecast: Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 7, 2023, 7:11 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of rest of the country .

