Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces

Sept. 23, 2023, 7:47 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position and low pressure built in Jharkhand State of India, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

Prime Minister Prchanda Appealed To TheIinternational Community For Their Goodwill And Support
Sep 23, 2023
Teachers Called Off Strikes, Signed 7-point Agreement With The Government
Sep 23, 2023
Nepali Embassy In London Celebrated National Day
Sep 22, 2023
ADB Support To Strengthen Fiscal Management, Service Delivery In Nepal
Sep 22, 2023
World Bank Approves $20 Million Grant To Support Nepal's Agriculture And Nutrition Sector
Sep 22, 2023

