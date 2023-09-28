Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 28, 2023, 7:44 a.m.

Axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position in west and partial impact of further north in east and low pressure built in South east of Utter Pradesh State of India, lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

