Nepal Is Making A Planned Effort For Sustainable Development Of The Energy Sector: Energy Minister Basnet

Energy Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet has said that the government has taken forward planned efforts for the sustainable development of Nepal's energy sector.

Addressing the 3rd Energy Forum of the Asia-Pacific region today in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, Minister Basnet said that the government of Nepal has formulated a long-term policy with the goal of generating additional 28,000 megawatts of electricity within the next 12 years.

Minister Basnet's secretariat has informed that currently 2800 megawatts of electricity has been connected to the system. Minister Basnet's secretariat has informed that there is more potential for power projects based on river flows, semi-reservoirs and reservoirs in Nepal and solar energy is also equally feasible.

Mentioning the need for an off-grid system due to Nepal's geographical diversity, he said that renewable energy is being distributed through small and medium-sized transmission systems. Nepal has given priority to energy security and informed about the efforts of cross-border trade for the trade of electricity saved by consumption.

In order to increase internal consumption, the government wants to improve transmission and distribution lines, increase the capacity of the system, promote clean energy, mobilize domestic and foreign public-private investment, and expand production, transmission, distribution and trade. He also called upon international investors to invest in Nepal's energy sector.

Informing that Nepal is at a high risk of climate change, he said that renewable energy has also been given priority for environmental protection.

He said that Nepal is working with the goal of reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2045. He said that Nepal expects the support and cooperation of the international community to reduce the effects of climate change.