SAARC Secretary-General Sarwar Assumes Office

Oct. 28, 2023, 8:32 p.m.

Newly-appointed Secretary-General of the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Golam Sarwar has assumed the office.

He took charge of his duties since last Tuesday upon the approval of SAARC Council of Ministers, informed Kathmandu-based SAARC Secretariat today.

Ambassador Golam Sarwar is the Fifteenth Secretary General of SAARC and the third Secretary General from the Government of Bangladesh.

As a career diplomat Ambassador Sarwar he has served extensively in different capacities both at home and abroad.

Prior to this assignment, he served as Bangladesh Ambassador to Malaysia, Sultanate of Oman and Sweden, with concurrently accredited to Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

In his long diplomatic career, Ambassador Sarwar represent Bangladesh in numerous occasions in various Regional and International Forums.

Born in July 1966, Ambassador Sarwar holds a Master of Commerce/Business Degree from the University of Dhaka.

He had also attained advanced diplomatic training in Germany. (RSS)

Agencies

