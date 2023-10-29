UN Secretary-General lauds Nepal's Efforts On Graduation From LDC

Visiting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that Nepal's efforts made to its graduation from LDC are praiseworthy.

Talking to the media after his meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the UN Secretary-General also said Nepal has played a key role in maintaining world peace and resolving multilateral issues.

"Besides peacebuilding, Nepal has made positive achievements in political transformation in the past 20 years,' he said.

"Much more international action is needed. Developed countries must step up to support sustainable development, and help developing economies including Nepal to tackle the climate crisis.”

Saying that he would see the terrible impact of the climate crisis in Nepal, UN Secretary-General Guterres argued that the developed nations should help Nepal in this regard.

On the occasion, Guterres said that the transitional justice process in Nepal must help bring peace to victims, families and communities and added that Nepal's transitional justice should meet international standards, the Supreme Court’s rulings, and the needs of victims.

On the occasion, he urged to end the nightmare for the people of Gaza, Israel and all those affected around the world.

The UN Secretary-General expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families of 10 Nepalis who lost their lives in Israel and hoped for the safe release of missing Bipin Joshi. (RSS)