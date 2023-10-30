Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Hilly

Oct. 30, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

