Climate Change Poses Severe Threat On Himalayas: PM Prachanda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that the effect of climate change on the Himalayas has posed severe threat to the lives and livelihoods of millions of people living in the south Asian region.

The PM said so while addressing through virtual means the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit this evening.

“Climate change remains a grave threat to humanity. Climate vulnerable countries like Nepal have been bearing the burden of climate change. The effect of climate change on the Himalayas has posed severe threat to the lives and livelihoods of millions of people living in our region. We all must commit ourselves to achieving the set ambitions in a time-bound manner,” said the PM.

PM Prachanda highlighted on easy access to climate finance is prerequisite to a low-carbon and climate resilient development for countries like Nepal.

“With full commitment to the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, Nepal has set a target of reaching a net-zero emission by 2045 through, among other things, conserving and sustainably managing natural resources, undertaking effective adaption and mitigation measures, and promoting a green, resilient and inclusive economy,” said the PM.