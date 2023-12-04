Nepal Is Included In The Priority List Of The Climate Finance: PM Prachanda

Nepal Is Included In The Priority List Of The Climate Finance: PM Prachanda

Dec. 4, 2023, 8:43 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that the UN Climate Change Summit, COP-28, has become effective and result-oriented.

In a news conference at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) this evening upon his arrival after attending the COP-28 in the United Arab Emirates, the PM shared that this time Nepal presented its agendas in an effective and objective manner.

This time Nepal raised the issues of climate change in an intense manner, according to the PM.

PM Prachanda said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has informed the PM about Nepal's inclusion in the priority list for getting compensation for the climate change impacts walloping Nepal.

The PM said that financial and technical assistance to Nepal is expected to increase as Nepal is included in the priority list of the climate finance and added that Nepal's voice in the climate change agendas were reiterated and intensified after UN Secretary-General's recent Nepal visit.

In the COP-28, Nepal Pavilion was organized for the first time and discussions were held on climate change issues adding that experts, media persons and stakeholders put forth their views in the Nepal Pavilion.

Saying that Nepal put forth its rights clearly on the issues of climate change, the PM shared that there was a great appreciation of Nepal everywhere. "This is extraordinary," he argued.

PM Prachanda also shared that he held a brief meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sideline of the COP-28 and added that Modi has pledged to continue mutual cooperation between Nepal and India.

In a separate issue, the PM said that there is no chance of reshuffle in the Cabinet. (RSS)

Agencies

