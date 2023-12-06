Foreign Secretary Paudyal Retired, Sewa Lamasal Entrused Acting Secretary

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal Has Retired From The Service. Senior joint secretary Sewa Lamsal entrusted with acting secretary.

"I have taken retirement from my 37-year-long civil service career today", Poudyal wrote in the social media.

The government has recommended the name of Poudyal as the Nepali Ambassador for Canada. Likewise, the parliamentary hearing committee has already endorsed the recommendation.

With the compulsory retirement of Secretary Paudyal, senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been entrusted with the responsibility of acting foreign secretary.