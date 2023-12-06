Foreign Secretary Paudyal Retired, Sewa Lamasal Entrused Acting Secretary

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Retired, Sewa Lamasal Entrused Acting Secretary

Dec. 6, 2023, 9:52 a.m.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal Has Retired From The Service. Senior joint secretary Sewa Lamsal entrusted with acting secretary.

"I have taken retirement from my 37-year-long civil service career today", Poudyal wrote in the social media.

The government has recommended the name of Poudyal as the Nepali Ambassador for Canada. Likewise, the parliamentary hearing committee has already endorsed the recommendation.

With the compulsory retirement of Secretary Paudyal, senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been entrusted with the responsibility of acting foreign secretary.

Agencies

Israeli Forces Advance To Khan Younis
Dec 06, 2023
Netanyahu, Biden Slam Global Silence On Hamas Sexual Violence Against Israeli Women
Dec 06, 2023
COP28, Day 5: Weekend Recap, Where Negotiations Stand Now
Dec 05, 2023
Putin To Make Rare Overseas Trips To UAE, Saudi Arabia This Week
Dec 05, 2023
Israel-led UN Special Session Condemns World Silence On Hamas Using Rape As Weapon Of War
Dec 05, 2023

More on National

InElam: Small Victories Toward Transformative Journeys: Overcoming Challenges for Sustainable Development in the Musahar Community By Keshab Poudel 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Thai Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception To Mark Thai National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Six Nepalis Serving In The Russian Army Have Died: Ministry of Foreign Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibition “NINGYŌ: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COP28, Day 5: Weekend Recap, Where Negotiations Stand Now By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
USAID And The Government Of Nepal Launch Global Health Security Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Operate Regular International Flights From Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2023
Israeli Forces Advance To Khan Younis By Agencies Dec 06, 2023
Netanyahu, Biden Slam Global Silence On Hamas Sexual Violence Against Israeli Women By Agencies Dec 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Snowfall Is Likely In Mountainous Regions Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2023
Citroen Is Impacting The EV Culture In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2023
Disaster Governance: Theory And Practice In Nepal By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey Dec 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75