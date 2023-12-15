Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Southern Plain

Dec. 15, 2023, 7:41 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Sudur Pascim province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Sudur-Paschim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

