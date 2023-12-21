Prime Minister Dahal Asked Ministers To Achieve The Target

Prime Minister Dahal Asked Ministers To Achieve The Target

Dec. 21, 2023, 8:09 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has asked the ministers again to achieve targets. During a review meeting of his one year in office, PM Prachanda sought work plans from the ministers.

The review meeting on Wednesday witnessed progress reports from Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development; and Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation. In the meeting, PM Prachanda directed the ministers and secretaries to carry out works by keeping people in centre.

"It has been a year I've assumed office. Now, I'm planning to see progress along with work plan," he said, adding that future plans must be prepared based on the past progress and weakness. According to him, he was for regular discussion, review and evaluation. "People must be ensured with services delivery effectively so that they build trust in State," he reminded.

Unless agricultural development and scientific land management are forwarded, prosperity cannot be achieved, he said, adding that hydropower and industry are also important. Industries are also based on agriculture.

PM Prachanda said time has come to establish a chemical fertilizer plant within the country. Relying on foreign country for ever is not good. Even the compost can be used optimally, he suggested.

He further informed that next year's budget would be prepared in a new way, for which comprehensive discussions would be held.

On the occasion, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Beduram Bhusal viewed seven priorities could be set in agriculture sector- irrigation and water supply, management of productive seeds along with farmer literacy, self-reliance on chemical fertilizers, mechanization, market management, development of agro-based industries, and production of technical workforce.

Similarly, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Ranjita Shrestha Chaudhary, informed that government had already taken initiatives to address the problems facing landless squatters, unorganized settlement, and haruwa charua (former bonded labour). (RSS)

Agencies

Israel Says It’s Nearing End Of Ground Offensive In North Gaza
Dec 21, 2023
White House Ups Pressure On Israel To End ‘High-intensity’ Fighting In Gaza Soon
Dec 15, 2023
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ban Selling, Consuming And Transaction Of Tobacco
Dec 14, 2023
COP28 Adopted First-ever Climate Deal On Fossil Fuels
Dec 14, 2023
US Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged
Dec 14, 2023

More on News

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ban Selling, Consuming And Transaction Of Tobacco By Agencies 1 week ago
Sunkoshi-Marin Tunnel Project Is Making Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Foreign Minister Saud To Talk On The Release Of Bipin Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Foreign Affairs Minister Saud Leaving For Doha Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
U.S. Launches $24.5 Million Feed The Future Nepal USAID Agricultural Inputs Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Prime Minsiter Prachanda Visited Nepalese Embassy In UAE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

A Cry From The Himalayas: Echoes Of Hope And Compromise At COP-28 By Arup Rajouria Dec 21, 2023
Israel Says It’s Nearing End Of Ground Offensive In North Gaza By Agencies Dec 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2023
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Arrived For Four Day Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2023
British Council IELTS Prize 2023  Has Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2023
“India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2023” Organized At Birgunj, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75