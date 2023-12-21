Prime Minister Dahal Asked Ministers To Achieve The Target

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has asked the ministers again to achieve targets. During a review meeting of his one year in office, PM Prachanda sought work plans from the ministers.

The review meeting on Wednesday witnessed progress reports from Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development; and Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation. In the meeting, PM Prachanda directed the ministers and secretaries to carry out works by keeping people in centre.

"It has been a year I've assumed office. Now, I'm planning to see progress along with work plan," he said, adding that future plans must be prepared based on the past progress and weakness. According to him, he was for regular discussion, review and evaluation. "People must be ensured with services delivery effectively so that they build trust in State," he reminded.

Unless agricultural development and scientific land management are forwarded, prosperity cannot be achieved, he said, adding that hydropower and industry are also important. Industries are also based on agriculture.

PM Prachanda said time has come to establish a chemical fertilizer plant within the country. Relying on foreign country for ever is not good. Even the compost can be used optimally, he suggested.

He further informed that next year's budget would be prepared in a new way, for which comprehensive discussions would be held.

On the occasion, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Beduram Bhusal viewed seven priorities could be set in agriculture sector- irrigation and water supply, management of productive seeds along with farmer literacy, self-reliance on chemical fertilizers, mechanization, market management, development of agro-based industries, and production of technical workforce.

Similarly, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Ranjita Shrestha Chaudhary, informed that government had already taken initiatives to address the problems facing landless squatters, unorganized settlement, and haruwa charua (former bonded labour). (RSS)