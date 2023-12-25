NEA Cuts Power To More Industries For Non-Payment Of Electricity Tariffs

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started to cut the lines of industries with more arrears

The Nepal Electricity Authority has cut the power lines of more industries for non-payment of electricity tariffs of dedicated and truck lines.

According to the NEA, electricity lines of Best Cement, Lakshmi Steel Industry, Triveni Spinning Mill and Ashok Steel have been cut.

The authority has claimed that 83 crores of Best Cement and 62 crores of Lakshmi Steel are outstanding. Claiming that other industries also have arrears of more than 500 million, the electricity line has been cut.

Earlier on Friday, the authority cut power lines of four industries namely Jagdamba Steel, Ghorahi Cement, Reliance Spinning Mills and Arghakhanchi Cement.