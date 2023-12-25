NEA Cuts Power To More Industries For Non-Payment Of Electricity Tariffs

NEA Cuts Power To More Industries For Non-Payment Of Electricity Tariffs

Dec. 25, 2023, 9:06 a.m.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started to cut the lines of industries with more arrears

The Nepal Electricity Authority has cut the power lines of more industries for non-payment of electricity tariffs of dedicated and truck lines.

According to the NEA, electricity lines of Best Cement, Lakshmi Steel Industry, Triveni Spinning Mill and Ashok Steel have been cut.

The authority has claimed that 83 crores of Best Cement and 62 crores of Lakshmi Steel are outstanding. Claiming that other industries also have arrears of more than 500 million, the electricity line has been cut.

Earlier on Friday, the authority cut power lines of four industries namely Jagdamba Steel, Ghorahi Cement, Reliance Spinning Mills and Arghakhanchi Cement.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hetauda-Inaruwa 400kV Transmission Line In Progress
Dec 25, 2023
Christmas 2023: Nepali Christian Community Across Nepal Are Celebrating Christmas With Fanfare
Dec 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Dec 25, 2023
Nepal’s Second Largest 400 kV Inarua Substation Formally Come Into Operation
Dec 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Mountainous Regions Of Koshi And Gandaki Province
Dec 24, 2023

More on Economy

Hetauda-Inaruwa 400kV Transmission Line In Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nepal’s Second Largest 400 kV Inarua Substation Formally Come Into Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
BFIN-PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organized “Nepal BFSI Summit 2023” at Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal Hosts A Program To Celebrate 100 Years Of Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Global IME Bank Bags Payments Excellence Awards* By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
“India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit 2023” Organized At Birgunj, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Christmas 2023: Nepali Christian Community Across Nepal Are Celebrating Christmas With Fanfare By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2023
Netanyahu Vows To Fight 'Until The End' By Agencies Dec 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2023
Hamas Believes 5 Hostages Were Killed In Israeli Airstrike By Agencies Dec 24, 2023
Israeli Troops Kill Dozens Of Hamas Gunmen In North Gaza By Agencies Dec 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Mountainous Regions Of Koshi And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75