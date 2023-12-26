Nepal-China Media Summit Inaugurated

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has said healthy criticisms that appear in media are welcome as they discourage the government and political forces from possible deviation.

Inaugurating the second China-Nepal Media Summit organized by South Asia Network TV here today, the Minister said media content dedicated to healthy criticism of the government and warnings against possible wrongdoings are positive aspects of media.

Sharma, also the Government Spokesperson, said good governance, prosperity and social justice are top priorities of the government.

Citing that the status of political rights will remain incomplete in the absence of the guarantee of the right to Press and the freedom of expression, she said in Nepal political rights have been established along with the right to Press and freedom of expression. She acknowledged the role of media in making significant movements for democracy successful in history.

Though Nepal and China had officially established diplomatic ties in 1955, the close neighbors have enjoyed cordial socio-economic and cultural relations for centuries, according to the Minister who said, "Nepal and China are enjoying cordial relations since the evolution of human civilization in this region. Bhrikuti and Araniko had significantly contributed to strengthening these relations. These ties are becoming deeper."

She also took time to say that the exchange of high-level visits between the two nations aimS to enhance the bilateral relations.

The Communications and Information Minister said the impact of a global economic shrinkage of late has been seen in media as well, adding that it is our collective concern to face the challenges caused by social sites collectively. "Legal initiations have started to make the use of social sites safe and systematized. The latest IT innovations demanded a digital platform for each media."

She added this type of event is vital for taking the government-government and people-to-people relations to a new height.

Officiating Ambassador for Nepal, Wang; Federation of Nepali Journalist (FNJ) Chair Bipul Pokhrel, Nepal Tourism Board chief executive officer Dr Dhananjay Regmi, Nepal-China Media Forum Chair Kishore Shrestha and South Asia Network TV founder Hou Zhihong spoke on the roles of media in further strengthening Nepal-China relations.