Russian Ballistic Missiles Strike Ukraine's Largest Cities

Russian Ballistic Missiles Strike Ukraine's Largest Cities

Jan. 3, 2024, 10:52 a.m.

Ukraine's two largest cities came under attack from Russian hypersonic ballistic missiles on Tuesday morning, killing at least four people and injuring almost 100, officials said, as the war approached its two-year milestone and the Kremlin's forces stepped up their winter bombardment of urban areas.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel that four civilians were killed and 92 injured in the capital, Kyiv, and in northeastern Kharkiv as hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that can fly at 10 times the speed of sound slammed into city blocks.

Since Sunday, Zelenskyy said, the Kremlin's forces have launched about 170 Shahed drones and "dozens of missiles of various types" against Ukrainian targets. Most were aimed at civilian areas, he said.

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is an air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile. Russian forces rarely use such expensive missiles against Ukraine due to their limited stocks.

The attacks created a desolate morning scene in the capital, with most cafes and restaurants remaining closed. Many people opted to stay indoors or seek refuge in shelters as powerful explosions shook the city from early morning.

Air raid sirens blared for nearly four hours, and the city's subway stations — which function as shelters — were crowded with people.

After the Ukrainian air force issued warnings about incoming hypersonic missiles, people wearing pajamas underneath their coats took sleeping bags, mats and their pets to subway stations while loud explosions echoed above the city. At one of the central stations, called Golden Gates, hundreds of people filled the spacious underground areas while trains continued to run.

"Perhaps today was the most frightening because there were so many explosions," said Myroslava Shcherba, 55.

The barrage extended Russia's escalated attacks on Ukraine that began Friday with its largest single assault on Ukraine since the war started, in which at least 41 civilians were killed.

The next day, shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod killed more than two dozen people. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack and has struck back repeatedly since.

The attack on Belgorod was one of the deadliest to take place on Russian soil since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started more than 22 months ago. Russian officials said the death toll stood at 25 as of Monday, including five children.

Cities across western Russia have regularly come under drone attacks since May, although Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for strikes on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula.

"They want to intimidate us and create uncertainty within our country. We will intensify strikes. Not a single crime against our civilian population will go unpunished," Putin said Monday, describing the barrage of Belgorod as a "terrorist act."

Russia launched about 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine on Monday.

[Kyiv]

Agencies

Melamchi Drinking Water Project Repair Work In Final Stage
Jan 04, 2024
NEA Arranges Tariff Installment To The Industries
Jan 03, 2024
Japan Quake Death Toll Rises To At Least 30
Jan 02, 2024
Japan Warns Of Tsunami After Earthquakes
Jan 02, 2024
Israeli Strikes In Central Gaza Kill At Least 35
Jan 02, 2024

More on News

Melamchi Drinking Water Project Repair Work In Final Stage By Agencies 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Japan Quake Death Toll Rises To At Least 30 By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
Japan Warns Of Tsunami After Earthquakes By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Israeli Strikes In Central Gaza Kill At Least 35 By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Government Is Unable To Perform As My Aspiration: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Prime Minister Dahal Asked Ministers To Achieve The Target By Agencies 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Arrives In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2024
Building A Pacific Region Resilient To Climate Change: A Seven Step Approach Is Urgently Required By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Jan 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2024
NEA Arranges Tariff Installment To The Industries By Agencies Jan 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Koshi , Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Bagmati Province, Koshi Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75