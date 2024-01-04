Melamchi Drinking Water Project Repair Work In Final Stage

Melamchi Drinking Water Project Repair Work In Final Stage

Jan. 4, 2024, 10:32 a.m.

The repair work of Melamchi drinking water project has reached its final stage. The destructive flood that occurred in the Melamchi river in June 2021 caused extensive damage to the estuary area of the project.

Senior engineer of the project, Padam Bahadur Kunwar, said70 percent of the repair work of the estuary area of the project has been completed.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a delegation of stakeholders made an on-site observation about the work being done at the source of the Melamchi water supply project at Helambu municipality-1.

On the occasion Senior Engineer Kunwar said work is underway to ensure water diversion according to the target of the government.
One of the members of the delegation, Member of Parliament Amresh Kumar Singh said that the government should give high priority to the Melamchi drinking water project and supply water to the people of Kathmandu throughout the year.

Secretary at the Ministry of Water Supply, Suresh Acharya, said that maintenance work is being carried out to bring water to Kathmandu in a sustainable manner.

Other members of the delegation included among others Chair of National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission Balananda Paudel, Fiscal Commission member Judda Gurung, Director General of Department of Water Supply Kamalraj Shrestha, Executive Director of Melamchi Water Supply Development Board Zakki Ahmed Ansari. (RSS)

Agencies

