Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of The Country, Fair In The Rest

Jan. 9, 2024, 8:32 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces Koshi Province, and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

FNCCI President Dhakal Urges Indian Investors to Invest in Nepal's Booming Hydel And Tourism Sectors
Jan 08, 2024
Melamchi Water Will Be Supplied In A Week In Kathmandu
Jan 08, 2024
India Positive To Get More Electricity During Monsoon
Jan 08, 2024
IPPAN Calls The Nepal-India Agreement A Milestone In Energy Trade
Jan 08, 2024
Nepal And India Have Agreed To Increase The Capacity Of The Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Transmission Line
Jan 07, 2024

