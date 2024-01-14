Melamchi Water Will Be Distributed In Kathmandu From Tomorrow: Minister Yadav

Water Supply Minister Mahindra Rai Yadav has said that Melamchi water will be distributed in Kathmandu from January 15.

Minister Yadav said while monitoring and inspecting Melamchi's water treatment plant at Sundarijal today, "Melamchi's water has reached Sundarijal, distribution will start in Kathmandu from 9 am on January 1st."

He claimed that water has arrived in Sundarijal before the target and that Melamchi water will be distributed in Kathmandu within twelve months. He instructed to repair and install water meters as water distribution pipes were damaged in various places in Kathmandu.

On that occasion, a committee was formed under the coordination of Senior Divisional Engineer Padam Bahadur Kunwar of Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee to ensure the supply of drinking water to Melamchi.

Suresh Acharya, secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply, informed that Melamchi water will be distributed to Anamnagar, Meenbhavan, Mahankalchaur, Rigni, Bhaktapur, Khumaltar, Balaju and Bansbari areas from January 15. He said, "The water released in the tunnel from Ambathan in Sindhupalchok has reached Sundari Jal, the amount of drinking water will be measured and distributed to all areas of Kathmandu gradually."

Padam Bahadur Kunwar, Senior Divisional Engineer of Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee, said that the water will be collected in Sundarijal and after it reaches pressure, it will be processed and preparations are being made to distribute it after two days.

The supply of water to Melamchi, which was blocked due to floods and landslides, has been resumed from Wednesday evening. Dipesh Dhakal, head of the Sundarijal Water Treatment Branch, informed that according to the agreement reached between the Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee and construction company Sino Hydro on the 19 December, water from Melamchi will be brought to Kathmandu in 28 days.

He said that although the water diversion was started with a total of 28 days of action plan, the fresh water was diverted from Helambu within 21 days. Zakki Ahmad Ansari, Project Director of Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee informed that 170 million liters of water is coming to Kathmandu daily from Melamchi.