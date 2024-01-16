Weather Forecast: Generally To Partially Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Karnali, Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Jan. 16, 2024, 8:12 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight .

