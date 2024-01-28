Nepal-India Relations Have Advanced Smoothly: Foreign Minister Saud

Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud has said that Nepal-India relations have advanced smoothly in a unique way.

Addressing a programme organized here today on the 75th Republic Day of India, Minister Saud said that the deep relations existing between the peoples of the two countries would be strengthened further by resolving the issues raised in different stages on the basis of dialogue and discussions. "As the issues of Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 and border are multidimensional topics between the two countries, a decision should be made by being objective and practical," the Foreign Minister said.

As both the countries are close friends, Minister Saud said that differences on the common agendas even cannot be imagined and added that the security personnel deployed on the border security need training and instructions to give good treatment and good conducts on the peoples in the bordering region.

During the meetings with Indian leaders and citizens alike, the minister said that the Indians are cordial towards Nepal and Nepalis and added that he has realized the Indian side's mentality to resolve the border issues in Susta and Kalapani through a taskforce in a cordial manner.

On the occasion, former Vice President Paramananda Jha stressed the need for working together to further deepen Nepal-India relations at the grassroots level too.

Likewise, Maoist Centre's leader Devendra Poudel argued that Nepal and India should work together to combat the common challenges of the humanity.

CPN (UML) leader Dr Rajan Bhattarai said that Nepal-India relations should be defined in line with the peoples' existing level of understanding and perceptions.

Leader of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Rajendra Mahato, civil society leader Dr Sundar Mani Dixit and others expressed their views on deepening Nepal-India relations to benefit the peoples of the both sides.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Chief of Mission of Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Prasanna Shrivastava, shared about the unique relations between Nepal and India and added that India and Indians had the opportunity to provide assistance to Nepalis in the time of disasters here in the past.(RSS)