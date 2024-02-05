DPM Khadka For Speeding Up Kathmandu-Tarai Expressway

Feb. 5, 2024, 8:43 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka has observed that most of the development projects under the ministry had satisfactory progress.

DPM Khadka said it during a second quarterly review meeting on Sunday.

He however directed Nepal Army to complete Kathmandu-Tarai expressway in time. The technicians involved in this project need to increase monitoring and inspection of field. Quality assurance is equally important, DPM Khadka reminded.

According to him, inter-agency coordination, adequate budget, capacity building of Nepal Army and full utilization of equipment are required to accelerate the development projects. Khadka expressed concern over limiting review meetings in formality.

On the occasion, Joint Secretary at ministry Baburam Adhikari made presentation on development projects run under ministry and Nepal Army.

Ministry Secretary Kiran Raj Sharma pointed out prioritizing clearing arrears. He also directed the bodies concerned to complete the projects in time to realize benefits.

Similarly, member of the National Planning Commission, Dr Ram Kumar Phunyal, viewed it was full of hassles to use riverbed materials for construction. The raw materials should be made available at local levels, he added.

The NPC member also suggested ministry that it eased land acquisition and tree felling to speed up development projects.

Moreover, Chief of Army Staff, Prabhu Ram Sharma, committed to complete development projects the NA was running in the stipulated timeframe and quality. (RSS)

