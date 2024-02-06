Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim Province, Fair In The Rest Of The country

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tongiht.