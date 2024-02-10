Today’s Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Today’s Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Feb. 10, 2024, 8:52 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province .There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province tonight.

