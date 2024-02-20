British Minister of State Mitchell visits Lumbini Hospital

British Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Andrew Mitchell, visited the Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal on Monday.

On the occasion, Mitchell appreciated the health services being provided by the hospital and said that the British government was ready to increase financial support in the field of maternal and child health and nutrition.

The state of affairs of the hospital was discussed in the presence of Chief Minister of Lumbini Province Dilli Bahadur Chaudhary, Health Secretary Raju Khanal, Mayor of Butwal Khelraj Pandey and others.

Chief Minister Chaudhary informed the visitors about the status of the health sector of Lumbini province while Medical Superintendent of the hospital, . Dr. Sudarshan Thapa, shared about the services and condition of the hospital.

The visiting team observed the OCMC, NICU, SNCU, PICU and Children's Nutrition Rehabilitation Center in the hospital. (RSS)