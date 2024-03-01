Nepal Gives Priority To Its Relations With Neighbors: FM Saud

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud has said that relations with the neighboring countries are always a priority. It is friendly, cordial, and cooperative which is completely based on mutual trust and respect.

Speaking at an event organized here today on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Nepal Council of World Affairs, he said that Nepal's foreign policy is based on the Constitution of Nepal, the UN Charter, non-alignment, principles of Panchsheel, international law, and recognition of world peace. "Nepal, as the birthplace of Buddha considers world peace as the basic foundation of its foreign policy. We strongly believe that any dispute should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means,” he said.

On the occasion, Minister Saud wished the Council to continue the tradition of quality discourse and rich discussions on world affairs and foreign policy.

Chair of the Council, Hemant Kharel, mentioned that in the past the Council has been providing a platform for interaction, debate, and discussion between experts, academics, professionals, politicians, and diplomats on various contemporary issues of foreign affairs and relations reports RSS.