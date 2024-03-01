Nepal Gives Priority To Its Relations With Neighbors: FM Saud

Nepal Gives Priority To Its Relations With Neighbors: FM Saud

March 1, 2024, 7:31 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud has said that relations with the neighboring countries are always a priority. It is friendly, cordial, and cooperative which is completely based on mutual trust and respect.

Speaking at an event organized here today on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Nepal Council of World Affairs, he said that Nepal's foreign policy is based on the Constitution of Nepal, the UN Charter, non-alignment, principles of Panchsheel, international law, and recognition of world peace. "Nepal, as the birthplace of Buddha considers world peace as the basic foundation of its foreign policy. We strongly believe that any dispute should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means,” he said.

On the occasion, Minister Saud wished the Council to continue the tradition of quality discourse and rich discussions on world affairs and foreign policy.

Chair of the Council, Hemant Kharel, mentioned that in the past the Council has been providing a platform for interaction, debate, and discussion between experts, academics, professionals, politicians, and diplomats on various contemporary issues of foreign affairs and relations reports RSS.

Agencies

Putin Warns West Of Risking Nuclear War In Major Speech
Mar 01, 2024
EPG Report On Nepal-India Relations Will Handover Soon: PM Prachanda
Feb 29, 2024
China Plans To Launch Around 100 Rockets This Year
Feb 27, 2024
Biden Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Will Start On Monday
Feb 27, 2024
US Indo-Pacific Commander Aquilino Calls On PM Prachanda
Feb 26, 2024

More on News

Eight Nepali Nationals Deported From US By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago
Minister Saud Is Leaving For New Delhi Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
British Minister Of State Mitchell Visits Lumbini Hospital By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
UNICEF And Gavi Hand Over Refrigerated Trucks To The Government Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Pakistan's Ruling Party And Allies Agree To Launch Coalition Government By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Ukraine Military Chief: Fight Against Russia 'Extremely Difficult' By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over The New Classroom Building To Shree Praja Pragati Basic Secondary School In Makwanpur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2024
World Bank Supports Fiscal And Growth Reforms And Better Provincial And Local Roads In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2024
Putin Warns West Of Risking Nuclear War In Major Speech By Agencies Mar 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2024
BEEN Launched Three Knowledge Resources In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2024
JICA Nepal Felicitates Winners Of The ESRP Painting Contest 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75