Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu Valley And Gandaki Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and hilly regions of Koshi Province and Light rain at a few places of rest of the country. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province, at one or two places of rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.