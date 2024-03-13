Dahal Elected National Assembly Chair

Newly elected Chairman of the National Assembly, Narayan Prasad Dahal, officially assumed the role after President Ramchandra Paudel administered him the oath of office and secrecy at a special ceremony held at the President’s Office in Maharajgunj on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Dahal was elected to the post of the Chairman of the Upper House by securing 39 votes in the election held at the Federal Parliament Building in New Baneshwor in the morning. He defeated Nepali Congress candidate Yuvaraj Sharma, who got only 17 votes. Altogether 56 members of the NA cast their votes in the election.

Newly elected Chairperson Dahal, talking to the press, pledged to enhance the stature and significance of the National Assembly. He emphasised the imperative to strengthen the Assembly’s fortitude, dignity and indispensability, signalling a comprehensive strategy to elevate its role and impact within the nation.

“I aim to elevate the National Assembly into a potent, esteemed, and indispensable body, recognising its pivotal role in the country’s governance and development, said Dahal. “Furthermore, I commit to fostering unity among National Assembly members from diverse political backgrounds that is imperative for consensus-building within the legislative body” he added.

Narayan Prasad Dahal hails from Dhikurpokhari in Kaski, where he started his political journey in 1970. Despite his family’s migration to Chitwan in 1962, Dahal has continued to contribute to politics, residing in Ward No. 14 of Bharatpur Metropolitan City. He graduated from the Faculty of Education at Sanothimi Campus and officially joined the Communist Party in 1974.

Before becoming a central committee member of the Maoist party in 2000, Dahal actively participated in the party movement, working in the Bheri-Karnali and the districts of Kathmandu Valley.