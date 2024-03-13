Dahal Elected National Assembly Chair

Dahal Elected National Assembly Chair

March 13, 2024, 7:37 a.m.

Newly elected Chairman of the National Assembly, Narayan Prasad Dahal, officially assumed the role after President Ramchandra Paudel administered him the oath of office and secrecy at a special ceremony held at the President’s Office in Maharajgunj on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Dahal was elected to the post of the Chairman of the Upper House by securing 39 votes in the election held at the Federal Parliament Building in New Baneshwor in the morning. He defeated Nepali Congress candidate Yuvaraj Sharma, who got only 17 votes. Altogether 56 members of the NA cast their votes in the election.

Newly elected Chairperson Dahal, talking to the press, pledged to enhance the stature and significance of the National Assembly. He emphasised the imperative to strengthen the Assembly’s fortitude, dignity and indispensability, signalling a comprehensive strategy to elevate its role and impact within the nation.

“I aim to elevate the National Assembly into a potent, esteemed, and indispensable body, recognising its pivotal role in the country’s governance and development, said Dahal. “Furthermore, I commit to fostering unity among National Assembly members from diverse political backgrounds that is imperative for consensus-building within the legislative body” he added.

Narayan Prasad Dahal hails from Dhikurpokhari in Kaski, where he started his political journey in 1970. Despite his family’s migration to Chitwan in 1962, Dahal has continued to contribute to politics, residing in Ward No. 14 of Bharatpur Metropolitan City. He graduated from the Faculty of Education at Sanothimi Campus and officially joined the Communist Party in 1974.

Before becoming a central committee member of the Maoist party in 2000, Dahal actively participated in the party movement, working in the Bheri-Karnali and the districts of Kathmandu Valley.

Agencies

Qatari Mediators Find Gaza Ceasefire Elusive
Mar 13, 2024
Bhutan's New PM: Economic Growth Needed For People's Happiness
Mar 12, 2024
Biden-Trump Rematch Kicks Off In Battleground State
Mar 11, 2024
Nepal Rastra Bank Is To Issue Development Bonds Worth Rs. 8 Billion
Mar 10, 2024
Blinken Says Truce ‘Ball’ In Hamas’s Court; Terror Group Says No To compromise
Mar 10, 2024

More on News

PHDCCI Organizes A National Workshop In Madhya Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal Gives Priority To Its Relations With Neighbors: FM Saud By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Eight Nepali Nationals Deported From US By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Minister Saud Is Leaving For New Delhi Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
British Minister Of State Mitchell Visits Lumbini Hospital By Agencies 3 weeks ago
UNICEF And Gavi Hand Over Refrigerated Trucks To The Government Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

HELVETAS-NEPAL Dr. Prabin Manandhar’s Leadership By Keshab Poudel Mar 13, 2024
Ramadan, One Of The Biggest Festivals Of The Muslim Community, Began In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2024
Qatari Mediators Find Gaza Ceasefire Elusive By Agencies Mar 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hill Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2024
Nepal: Pro-China Govt Assumes Power By KS Tomar Mar 12, 2024
EU’s High-level Delegation Conducted An Assessment of BEEN Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75