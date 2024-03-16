Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months

At a time when there are a hue and cry regarding the flow of youth leaving the country among political leadership and intelligentsia, data released by Department of Foreign Employment has shown otherwise.

In the 8 months of the current fiscal year 2080/81, the number of people going abroad for employment has decreased. According to the statistics of the Department of Foreign Employment, the number of people going to work abroad has decreased by 13 percent in the same period of the current year compared to 8 months of the last financial year.

During the 8 months of the last financial year, 540,675 people went abroad from Nepal in search of employment. During the same period of the current year, 4 lakh 71 thousand 210 people have gone abroad.

55 thousand 575 Nepalis went abroad from Nepal in July of the current financial year. 50 thousand 884 people went abroad in August, 56 thousand 235 people in October, 43 thousand 622 people in October, 71 thousand 276 people in November, 65 thousand 813 people in January, 62 thousand 147 people in January and 65 thousand 658 people in February.

In February, Nepalis have reached 99 countries of the world in search of employment. During that period, 65,000 Nepalese, including 58,890 men and 6,768 women, went abroad. United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the main destination of Nepalis for foreign employment. In February alone, 18,707 Nepali youths have reached the UAE for employment.

According to the department, in February, 13 thousand 267 people arrived in Saudi Arabia, 11 thousand 390 people in Qatar, 8 thousand 417 people in Malaysia, 3 thousand 206 people in Kuwait and 928 people in Bahrain.

1784 people in Romania, 915 people in Croatia, 577 people in Cyprus, 1360 people in Japan, 590 people in Maldives, 859 people in Mauritius, 533 people in Oman and 730 people in South Korea have arrived for employment in European countries.

According to the statistics, the statistics of the department show that 47 thousand 577 skilled workers went abroad in the month of February. According to statistics, 85 highly skilled workers, 349 professional workers, 5 thousand 160 semi-skilled workers and 12 thousand 487 semi-skilled workers went abroad in the month of February.

