Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion: 12-km Tunnel Digging Completed; Breakthrough Closer

March 23, 2024, 7:41 a.m.

The tunnel-digging process of the Sunkoshi Marine Diversion Project has made spectacular progress.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has shown regular interest in the project having the goal of providing an irrigation facility in Terai Madhes within 12 months.

According to the project, the tunnel digging will be completed within the next one-and-a-half months if there is no geographical complication.

Chief of Sunkoshi Marin Diversion Project, Mitra Baral shared that out of the total 13.3 kilometers long tunnel, 12.79 kilometers section has been constructed so far.

"Tunnel digging has seen significant progress. If not physical complications, we are preparing to make a breakthrough within the next one and a half months", Baral said.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet had instructed the project chief and other officials not to leave the project site and fix the problems at the local level.

While both time and costs are increasing in most of the projects of national pride in the country, the diversion project has attracted the attention of many at the movement. (RSS)

Agencies

