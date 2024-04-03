Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province And Hilly Regions

With the effect of partial westerly disturbance, there will be there will be Partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province