New Delhi voters cast ballots in latest round of India's general election

Voters in the Indian capital of New Delhi have cast their ballots in the sixth phase of the country's general election.

The sixth round of the seven-phase election was held on Saturday. The first one took place on April 19 and the last will be held on June 1. A total of 543 seats are being contested.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, is seeking a third term in office. An opposition alliance centering around the Indian National Congress party aims to grab the reins of government.

New Delhi faces a number of challenges including air pollution and traffic jams.

The capital is also being hit by heat waves, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

A water shortage is another serious issue in poor neighborhoods without running water.

New Delhi voters' judgements on these issues attract much attention, because winning seats in the capital is important both for the ruling and opposition camps.

A man says the government is not doing enough to address air pollution. He also says the issue should be resolved along with garbage disposal problems.

A woman says people are unable to arrive at their destinations on time because of traffic jams. She also says hygiene and ensuring women's safety are also important.

Vote counting will be held across the country on June 4.