Prem Singh Tamang-led SKM returns to power in Sikkim with a landslide victory

June 2, 2024, 6:07 p.m.

SKM wins 31 out of 32 seats in the Sikkim assembly elections; CM PS Tamang says people's trust, hard work of SKM cadres behind landslide victory.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has returned to power in the state with a resounding victory, securing a landslide win by capturing 31 out of 32 seats in the assembly elections. Prem Singh Tamang, the Chief Minister of Sikkim and leader of the SKM party, has emerged victorious in the Rhenock constituency, securing a decisive win over his Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) rival Som Nath Poudyal by a margin of 7,044 votes.

Speaking to the media during the celebration at the party office in Gangtok, Tamang expressed gratitude to the people of Sikkim and acknowledged the hard work of his party workers. “Pawan Kumar Chamling lost completely in 2019 only but it’s a democracy. The work they couldn’t do in 25 years, we did it in five years. People have voted on that basis,” Tamang said.

The SDF, meanwhile, has only managed to secure a win from the Shyari constituency. Pawan Kumar Chamling, the former CM and SDF supremo, faced defeat to SKM nominee Bhoj Raj Rai in the Poklok assembly seat by a margin of 3,063 votes.

