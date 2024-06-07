Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

June 7, 2024, 10:26 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country Chances of wind gust at one or two place of Madesh Province,

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at a few places of Koshi Province. and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Cabinet Decisions: PM Prachanda To Visit India To Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
Jun 07, 2024
Secretary General’s Engagements In New Delhi And Islamabad
Jun 07, 2024
UN Resident Coordinator Handover Secretary General Invitation To Prime Minister of Nepal For The Summit Of The Future: Meaningful Youth Mobilization A Key Focus Of The Summit
Jun 07, 2024
India Built High Impact Community Development Projects In Sunsari District, Nepal
Jun 06, 2024
PM Prachanda And Indian PM Modi Hold Telephonic Talks
Jun 06, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Sudurpashchim And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Cabinet Decisions: PM Prachanda To Visit India To Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2024
Secretary General’s Engagements In New Delhi And Islamabad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2024
UN Resident Coordinator Handover Secretary General Invitation To Prime Minister of Nepal For The Summit Of The Future: Meaningful Youth Mobilization A Key Focus Of The Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2024
India Built High Impact Community Development Projects In Sunsari District, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2024
PM Prachanda And Indian PM Modi Hold Telephonic Talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2024
Embassy Of India In Nepal Celebrates The World Environment Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75