Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country Chances of wind gust at one or two place of Madesh Province,

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at a few places of Koshi Province. and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.