Weather Forecast: Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati,Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

June 13, 2024, 7:40 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in eastern Nepal, local wind in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .

