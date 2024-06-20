Flood Threats 2300 Households In Southern Jhapa

Of 15 local levels in Jhapa, four are at high risk of floods while four others are at risk partially. Likewise, 2,300 households are at high risk.

According to the disaster preparedness and response plan prepared by the District Disaster Management Committee, Jhapa, based on the Disaster Preparedness Plan-2081 B.S., four local levels of Jhapa are at high risk and four additional are at risk partially.

The District Disaster Management Committee has made necessary preparations in coordination with municipalities at high and partial risk to mitigate the potential problems.

Jhapa Rural Municipality, Kachankawal Rural Municipality, Bahradashi Rural Municipality and Gaurigunj Rural Municipality are at high risk of floods, according to Lok Raj Dhakal, Chairman of the Nepal Red Cross Society, Jhapa, and member of the District Disaster Management Committee. With the onset of the monsoon, these municipalities are also at risk of inundation.

Gauradaha Municipality, Kamal Rural Municipality, Kankai Municipality and Bhadrapur Municipality are at risk partially. Six local levels are at low risk and two at risk of floods. Buddha Shanti Rural Municipality and Haldibari Rural Municipality are flood-free local levels in Jhapa.

According to Chief District Officer Bandhu Prasad Bastola of Jhapa, site inspections of municipalities at high risk have been conducted to prepare for potential risks. Preparations have been made under the previous arrangements involving all bodies and necessary manpower. He said that funds are available immediately for relief and support. Since the pre-estimation of disasters has been made, preparations according to it have been completed, Bastola said reports The Rising Nepal.