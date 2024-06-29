Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning

Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu

June 29, 2024, 8:36 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of rest of the provinces Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of at one or two places of Gandaki Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the the country . chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandak tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Presidents Nepal And Brazil To Address Global Coalition For Social Justice Inaugural Forum
Jun 29, 2024
Japanese Government Provides Support To Improve Water Supply Project In Biratnagar
Jun 29, 2024
Nepalese Embassy In Thailand Hosted A Nepal's Tourism Promotion in Bangkok
Jun 29, 2024
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim
Jun 29, 2024
Foreign Minister Shrestha Directed Nepalese Ambassador To Give Economic Diplomacy A Top Priority
Jun 28, 2024

More on Weather

Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 42 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Koshi, Gandaki, Madhes, Lumbini, Karnali And Surdur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Madhesh,Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely At Some Places Of Madhesh, Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places OfMadhesh, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Presidents Nepal And Brazil To Address Global Coalition For Social Justice Inaugural Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Japanese Government Provides Support To Improve Water Supply Project In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Nepalese Embassy In Thailand Hosted A Nepal's Tourism Promotion in Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2024
Debate-watchers In Both Camps Disappointed On Quality Of Debate By Agencies Jun 29, 2024
Israeli Forces Push Toward Border With Lebanon By Agencies Jun 29, 2024
UN Security Council members Express Concerns Over New Russia-North Korea Treaty By Agencies Jun 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75