Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Sudur Paschim, Koshi And Lumbini Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the all provinces. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the all provinces. , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces tonight.