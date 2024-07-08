Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini,Bagmati And Koshi

July 8, 2024, 7:25 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces with trough close to Southern Nepal , ,there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the all provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province .tonight.

