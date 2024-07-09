Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh,Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

July 9, 2024, 7:48 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces with trough close to Southern Nepal , ,there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country . Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country . Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province . Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province.tonight.

