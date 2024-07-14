Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki

July 14, 2024, 7:38 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province of at a few places of rest of the Provinces Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

