NEPAL ARMY: New Chief

As its over two centuries old tradition, Lieutenant General Ashokraj Sigdel, who is the senior most in Nepal Army, has been given the responsibility of COAS of Nepal Army.

Having spent his entire career in different positions, General Sigdel takes over the baton of Nepal Army from his senior and CoAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma in the midst of a function at Nepal Army Headquarters. As per tradition, General Sharma is on a month-long leave before his retirement.

As the oldest institution of Nepal, established for the unification of Nepal, it is always a lifelong aspiration of the Nepal Army Cadet to head the institution. This time, General Sigdel is taking up the responsibility.

Government spokesman Prithvisubba Gurung said that the Council of Ministers meeting held on Monday decided to give him the responsibility of the Chief of Army Staff.

The current Chief of Army Staff General Prabhuram Sharma's three-year term ends on September 9. It is a tradition of the Nepal Army to take leave a month before. CoAS General Sharma will go on leave from August 8.

Lt. General Taradhwaj Pandey had resigned after an inquiry into the date of birth controversy. Then General Sigdel took over as CoAS. After there was a controversy about him, the Army Headquarters conducted an internal inquiry and found nothing wrong in his date of birth.

In a press conference held recently, Nepal Army spokesman Gaurav Kumar KC said that there was no difference in age, certificate number and date of issue between the citizenship certificate that Sigdel first obtained from the District Administration Office, Rupandehi and the 'first copy' that was taken later.

He said there was no difference in the date of birth between the SLC certificate submitted by General Sigdel when he joined the Nepal Army and the certificate issued by the then Suping Multipurpose Campus (now Sainik Residential College).

This opens the door for General Sigdel to become the 45th Commander-in-Chief of the Nepal Army.

Who is Sigdel?

Born in Bhairawa, Rupandehi district, General Sigdel joined the Nepal Army 37 years ago. He has done postgraduate studies in strategic studies from Tribhuvan University and National Defense University of China.

A graduate of the Army Command and Staff College, he has headed the War Operations Department and the Directorate General of Order, Policy and Planning of Jangi Adda.

General Sigdel, who has also served as military secretary to the commander-in-chief, has also worked at the command level of the Covid-19 Crisis Management Center.

No Controversy On Documents

No question on documents and date of birth of CGS Sigdel Chhetri: NA spokesman Brigadier General and Nepal Army spokesperson Gaurav Kumar KC has claimed that there are no questions on the documents and date of birth of Nepal Army (NA) Chief of General Staff (CGS) Ashok Raj Sigdel Chhetri. While Sigdel will officially become the Chief of Army Staff on September 10, he will take over as Acting Army Chief from August 9, 2024, after COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma goes on a mandatory one-month home leave.

Speaking at a press conference organized at the Army Headquarters recently to publicize the overall activities of the Army during the last financial year, he said that there were questions in the Parliamentary Committee regarding different dates of birth on Sigdel's educational certificates and citizenship papers, with claims that his age was changed when a copy of his citizenship was obtained.

Earlier, Army Chief General Sharma also told the parliamentary committee that no discrepancies were found in Sigdel's documents. The Army claimed to have verified the documents with the relevant authorities and found no discrepancies.

According to Army Headquarters, Lt. General Sigdel first obtained citizenship from the District Administration Office, Rupandehi on August 14, 1983. His citizenship certificate did not mention his date of birth, only that he was 17 years old when the citizenship was issued.

Although his citizenship certificate issued on August 14, 1983 states that he was 17 years old. However, Nepal Army Service Regulation-2069 states that if the age difference between the citizenship and education certificates is less than one year, the full date of birth mentioned in the education certificate should be considered valid and genuine.

Article 77 of the Military Regulations provides for retirement. Clause (5) states, "If a citizenship certificate only mentions the year and another certificate such as an education certificate shows the full date of birth, and the difference between the dates of birth mentioned in these certificates is up to one year, the full date of birth seen in an education certificate or citizenship should be considered as the main basis."

While Sigdel will officially become the Chief of Army Staff on September 10, he will take over as the Acting Army Chief from August 9, 2024, after COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma goes on a mandatory one-month home leave.

In the Nepal Army, it is customary for the outgoing Chief of Army Staff to take a one-month home leave before retiring and handing over the command to the Chief of General Staff (CGS), the second highest three-star rank. CGS Sigdel was promoted to the rank of CGS in December 2023, he will lead the Nepal Army for three years with some challenges including the completion of the Terai-Madhesh Expressway.