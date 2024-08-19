Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Lumibni Province

Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Lumibni Province

Aug. 19, 2024, 7:59 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi, Bagmati Province, Madhesh Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province. Very heavy rain is likely to occur in few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Province.

There will be partially cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Madhesh Province and Gandaki provinces tonight.

