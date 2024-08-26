Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Hilly Places Of Koshi Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the all provinces chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.