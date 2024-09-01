NOC Drps Prices Of Diesel And Petrol

NOC Drps Prices Of Diesel And Petrol

Sept. 1, 2024, 8:12 a.m.

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) Has Educed The Price Of Petroleum Products.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the NOC has decided to drop the price of petrol by two rupees per liter and diesel and kerosene by Rs 1 per liter with effect from Sunday morning.

The price of domestic aviation fuel has been reduced by five rupees per liter and that of international aviation fuel by USD 37 per kilolitre, the NOC sources said.

Similarly, the petrol price has been fixed at Rs 160.50, Rs 162 and Rs 163 per liter respectively in the first, second and third category areas, while diesel and kerosene have been fixed at Rs 151.50, Rs 153 and Rs 154 per liter respectively.

The price of domestic aviation fuel has been adjusted to Rs 132 per liter while the price of aviation fuel for international flights has been fixed at USD 1,005 per kilolitre.

The state-owned corporation has listed Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhgunj, Bhalwari, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi and Birgunj in the first category, Surkhet and Dang in the second category and Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dipayal depots in the third category.

A press release issued by the Corporation noted that the price of petroleum products has come down as per the new purchase price received from Indian Oil Corporation today.

Although the purchase price of LPG has increased by Rs 35.11 per cylinder, the selling price has remained unchanged for the time being.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

669 MW Lower Arun Project To Displace 268 Famies
Sep 01, 2024
Captain Rameshwor Thapa's Contribution To Form The Current Ruling Coalition Is Huge: Former PM Deuba
Sep 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province And Gandaki Provinces
Sep 01, 2024
Mohan Mainlay Wins Madan Puraskar And Dr. Yogendra Prasad Yadav Jagadamba-Shree Prizes
Aug 31, 2024
Prabal Adhikari appointed as senior energy expert in Ministry Of Energy
Aug 31, 2024

More on News

President Signs TRC Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Türk Welcomes Adoption Of Transitional Justice Law In Nepal, Calls For Victim-centred Implementation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana, is to embark on a five-day visit to India from August 18. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
HoR Passed TRC Bill By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Hindus In Bangladesh Demand Their Safety And Protection From Radical Muslim Attrocities By Agencies 3 weeks ago

The Latest

669 MW Lower Arun Project To Displace 268 Famies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2024
Captain Rameshwor Thapa's Contribution To Form The Current Ruling Coalition Is Huge: Former PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2024
Powerful storm Shanshan kills at least 4, injures over 90 Tropical Storm Shanshan Drenches Japan By Agencies Sep 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2024
Not Just Deadline Overrun By Hemant Arjyal Aug 31, 2024
Rafting In The Karnali River By Prof. Dr. Prem Sharma Aug 31, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75