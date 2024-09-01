NOC Drps Prices Of Diesel And Petrol

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) Has Educed The Price Of Petroleum Products.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the NOC has decided to drop the price of petrol by two rupees per liter and diesel and kerosene by Rs 1 per liter with effect from Sunday morning.

The price of domestic aviation fuel has been reduced by five rupees per liter and that of international aviation fuel by USD 37 per kilolitre, the NOC sources said.

Similarly, the petrol price has been fixed at Rs 160.50, Rs 162 and Rs 163 per liter respectively in the first, second and third category areas, while diesel and kerosene have been fixed at Rs 151.50, Rs 153 and Rs 154 per liter respectively.

The price of domestic aviation fuel has been adjusted to Rs 132 per liter while the price of aviation fuel for international flights has been fixed at USD 1,005 per kilolitre.

The state-owned corporation has listed Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhgunj, Bhalwari, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi and Birgunj in the first category, Surkhet and Dang in the second category and Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dipayal depots in the third category.

A press release issued by the Corporation noted that the price of petroleum products has come down as per the new purchase price received from Indian Oil Corporation today.

Although the purchase price of LPG has increased by Rs 35.11 per cylinder, the selling price has remained unchanged for the time being.