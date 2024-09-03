FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal Led Team Meets Chief Secretary Aryal

A delegation of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has met with newly appointed Chief Secretary of the government Eaknarayan Aryal and drawn his attention to the present economic status of the country.

The delegation of the FNCCI led by its president Chandra Prasad Dhakal on Monday drew the attention of Chief Secretary Aryal to the need for policy reform and stability for rapid and sustainable development despite the recent improvement in the economy.

According to a press statement of FNCCI, Dhakal said that the high-level economic reform commission to be formed for economic reform should work on it and the FNCCI would help it in this regard.

He said that the formation of a high-level economic reform commission for a new phase of reform at the request of the Federation was positive. As the Federation is asking for dignity of the private sector, President Dhakal requested Chief Secretary Aryal to take it positively.

He said that it was necessary to increase the use of technology to improve the sector where the general public and businessmen receive services, and to ensure good governance.

Similarly, as the laws have been made for the private sector to be investigated by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), he drew the attention of the Chief Secretary Aryal and asked him to take the initiative to remove this system as it discourages investment.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Aryal said that he has understood the importance of the private sector and expressed his commitment to work so as to encourage investment and the private sector.

Senior Vice President of the Federation, Anjan Shrestha emphasised that the policy should not be shifted quickly citing that instability in policy would discourage the investors.

Vice President of FNCCI Hemraj Dhakal said that the government should also take initiatives to stop unauthorised imports and introduce laws related to credit collection.