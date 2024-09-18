Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Sudur Paschim Karnali And Hilly Areas Of Other Provinces

Sept. 18, 2024, 8:05 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of the country , at one or two places of rest of the country. Chances of wind gust at a few places of Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

