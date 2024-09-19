Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas and Train is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country ..

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.