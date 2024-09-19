Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas and Train is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas and Train is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 19, 2024, 9:46 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country ..

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COMMERCILISATION OF HYDROGEN ENERGY: Nepal’s Challenges
Sep 19, 2024
Construction of 220 kV Udipur Substation Completed
Sep 19, 2024
Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche Building Universal Peace Sanctuary In Lumbini
Sep 19, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba Held Bilateral Meeting With the Foreign Minister Of Canada
Sep 19, 2024
Electoral reforms are essential not only for effective federalism but also for ensuring equal and quality representation: Bipin Adhikari
Sep 19, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Sudur Paschim Karnali And Hilly Areas Of Other Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Rain Is Likely At At One Or Two Places Madhesh and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Lumibni, Karnali, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder and Lightening Is Likely Koshi, Madhesh And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

COMMERCILISATION OF HYDROGEN ENERGY: Nepal’s Challenges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 19, 2024
Construction of 220 kV Udipur Substation Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 19, 2024
Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche Building Universal Peace Sanctuary In Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 19, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba Held Bilateral Meeting With the Foreign Minister Of Canada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 19, 2024
Electoral reforms are essential not only for effective federalism but also for ensuring equal and quality representation: Bipin Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 19, 2024
US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates By Agencies Sep 19, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75