Courtesy Meeting Between PM Oli And US President Biden

Sept. 27, 2024, 11:29 a.m.

President of the United States of America (USA)Joe Biden has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and First Lady Radhika Shakya, who are attending the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). (TRN)

Agencies

