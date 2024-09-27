Courtesy Meeting Between PM Oli And US President Biden

President of the United States of America (USA)Joe Biden has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and First Lady Radhika Shakya, who are attending the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). (TRN)
