President Poudel Received Tika And Jamara

Oct. 12, 2024, 7:07 p.m.

Nepalese people received the Dashain Tika and Jamara from the elderly person in the family on auspicious time. Likewise, President Ramchandra Paudel received the Dashain tika, prasad, jamara and blessings from his elder brother 94-year-old Dundiraj Paudel today.

The Head of State received the tika and jamara at the President House, Shital Niwas at the auspicious time of 11.36 am today on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami.

The President Poudel gave tika and jamara to the VVIPs and interested members of the general public from 3.30pm to 5.00pm, according to the President's Secretariat.

Similarly, former King Gyanendra also gave tika and Jamara to general public.

Dashain symbolizes the victory of truth over falsehood and it is linked to the legend of the goddess Durga's slaying Mahishasur, the demon. It is believed that putting on the 'tika' epitomizes the goddess bestowing the power of victory as a blessing. Putting on the tika on one's forehead also symbolizes purity and holiness.

This tradition of putting on tika and jamara on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami contributes to the preservation of Nepali culture and tradition and it has significance, as it is also an occasion when all members of the family gather and receive blessings from their elders and seniors.

In this way, the Dashain tika carries religious, cultural and familial significance and it is believed to foster a sense of unity, love and peace in Nepali society. (RSS)

